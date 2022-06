DEARBORN, MI— Close to 1.7 million Michiganders are predicted to travel 50 miles or more during the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend. AAA Michigan says that’s 10 percent more than last year’s holiday and slightly more than what was seen in 2019. Officials say Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO