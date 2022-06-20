Jennifer Nettles Reveals Her Father, Beamon Nettles, Died in May: ‘It Is So Unreal That He Is Not Here’

Johnny Depp, 59, was awarded more than $10 million by a Virginia court on June 1 after winning a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, over an op-ed that she wrote in 2018, in which she claimed that she was abused by the actor. On June 24, Virginia judge Penney Azcarate finalized the verdict by entering it into the docket and, just hours later, Deadline reported that Amber had officially appealed. The article stated that Amber’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft was told that Amber would have to have to put up an $8.35 million bond in order to move forward with the appeal. This means that Amber will be on the hook for almost $20 million, which is a hefty amount considering that, on June 1, Elaine said during an interview on Today that Amber could “absolutely not” afford to pay Johnny the large settlement that she owes him. Does this mean that, if Amber cannot afford to pay him, Johnny doesn’t get paid?

