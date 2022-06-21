ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

PSP: Duo tried cutting open laundromat wall in Somerset

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two men broke into a laundromat but weren’t able to cut through a wall to get into the locked area of the shop.

The burglary happened back on Sunday, May 29 at West End Laundry at 4151 Glades Pike in Somerset. Police were called around 7 p.m. about the two pictured men.

According to the report, they both walked in and attempted to cut a hole in the wall to a locked portion of the laundromat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper NIST, PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here .

WTAJ

WTAJ

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

