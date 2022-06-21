Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said.

Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by another unknown person and later moved to a different hospital. No information was immediately available about his condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative. Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg Police at 910-276-3211.

Data compiled by News13 shows that this is at least the 10th shooting in Laurinburg this year, with at least three of those considered solved.

Overall, there have been at least 158 shootings so far this year in the News13 coverage area that includes Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

There have been 16 shootings so far during June that have led to six people being killed and seven others being hurt.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.