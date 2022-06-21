ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Orioles take steps in right direction

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hartford boys golf team had a strong showing this season. The Orioles won the Plymouth regional as they finished in first place out of eight teams with a score of 340. In the regional, Kreston Selsing finished in a tie for third with a score of 84, and Owen Kuepper...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

For Pioneers coaches, the impact is large and long-lasting

WAUKESHA — When you ask someone involved in girls or women’s sports about the impact that Title IX has had over its 50 years of existence, you’re likely to hear words like important, historic or monumental when describing it. For Carroll University women’s soccer coach Susie Foster, it’s almost indescribable.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Title IX has lasting impact around Washington County

It’s important to have role models. Especially when it comes to completely opening the doors of sports opportunity for girls and women that the 50-year-old historic legislation known as Title IX left somewhat ajar. Originally designed to bar discrimination on the basis of sex for organizations that accepted federal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
lacrossebucket.com

Assistant Coach Roundup: Navy, Penn State, Holy Cross Make Moves

(Photo Courtesy of Georgetown Athletics) The summer is heating up and so is the coaching carousel. While only one head coaching position remains open (NJIT), the dominos are just beginning to fall on the assistant coaching front. Navy, Penn State, and Holy Cross have each recently made assistant coaching hires.
GEORGETOWN, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
weaa.org

STEM program working to transform Baltimore’s dirt bike culture

Brittany Young is a Baltimore native, community advocate, co-chair of Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s transition committee and founder of B-360, a STEM program working to transform dirt bike culture and build bridges in communities. Young has a diverse background in STEM and education that includes developing medical devices,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Free Reggae Festival ‘Chant Down’ This Saturday at Carroll Park

Featuring Freddie McGregor, Chino McGregor, Iba Mahr, Autarchii, Jerry Harris, Prof-I (Nyahbinghi Chanting), and the Statement Band featuring Derrick Barnett and special guest Andy Bassford, Chant Down is a day of fun, music and community support in Baltimore. Food trucks and local businesses will be set up on site as well. Enjoy a great day in Carroll Park filled with fun and music!
BALTIMORE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Duernberger

May 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022. Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille “Tudy” (nee Miller) Palt.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bands on the Beach returns Friday

OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Commercial Observer

Laurel Apartments Change Hands in $35M Deal

A joint venture between Corner Lot Advisors and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit multifamily building in Laurel, Md., for $35 million. “This investment is a transit-oriented apartment, which we like, and also has a great location in between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore providing access to both metros,” Andy Sinclair, principal and CEO of Midloch Investment Partners, told Commercial Observer. “We’ve always been big fans of in-fill locations, which is part of our long-term strategy, and it’s hard to find those attributes.”
LAUREL, MD
Bay Weekly

New Ego Alley Restaurant Donates to Annapolis Community Pool

The anticipated Annapolis location of the Choptank restaurant is due to open the first week of July in downtown. Situated on Ego Alley on Compromise Street, the second location of the restaurant owned by the Atlas Restaurant Group will have a similar concept to the Fells Point, Baltimore location but with “an elevated design and broader menu options,” says Atlas’ director of marketing and public relations, Joe Sweeney. “It is also much bigger than our Baltimore location.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Eye On Annapolis

New President and CEO Named At Historic Annapolis

Historic Annapolis, a nationally-known preservation non-profit, today announced a succession in leadership to advance its core mission of protecting and sharing the legacy of one of America’s founding cities. Karen Theimer Brown immediately assumes the position of President and CEO of Historic Annapolis, serving as the day-to-day leader of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Restaurants

WAUKESHA — Mr. Wok Pan Asian is reopening under new management. Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location. HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. Former...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July, with residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI

Community Policy