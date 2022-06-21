ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Elon Musk: ‘Is TikTok destroying civilization’ with ‘next level’ ADD?

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B2l2_0gHDRkDM00

Elon Musk is questioning a possible a-tok-alypse.

The Tesla mogul is stirring the online cauldron yet again after postulating that TikTok could be accelerating the decline of global civilization. A tweet detailing the centibillioniaire’s controversial theory currently boasted over 425,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

“Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so,” tweeted Musk, 50, adding in a follow-up tweet, “Or perhaps social media in general.” In the past, the Chinese video-sharing app has been blamed for spawning dumb and dangerous social media trends from the potentially deadly skull-breaker challenge to the slap your teacher game.

The SpaceX boss’ remarks are a 180 from comments he’d made in a recent virtual meeting with Twitter employees following his $44 billion bid to acquire the social media platform. During the sit-down, Musk had praised the Chinese video-sharing app for “doing a great job of making sure you’re not bored,” according to Business Insider .

Or perhaps social media in general

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

“I do find some of their videos offensive, but they’re not boring,” added the serial entrepreneur, who attributed TikTok’s attention-grabbing prowess to the fact that they “honed the algorithm to be as engaging as possible.”

Describing using the Gen Z-targeting video platform for the first time, Musk said: “‘It does just feel like ADD [attention deficit disorder]… But like, next level.” While he was clearly being hyperbolic, last year, doctors warned of a frightening phenomenon in which young girls started exhibiting tic-like symptoms — which they attributed to them parroting popular influencers with Tourette syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOKAw_0gHDRkDM00
“Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so,” Tweeted Musk.
BACKGRID

Despite TikTok’s purported shortcomings, Musk said he wants Twitter to have a similar engagement but “in a different way.”

“TikTok is interesting, but you want to be informed about serious issues as well,” the Neuralink mastermind said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Miqnz_0gHDRkDM00
“I do find some of their videos offensive, but they’re not boring,” added the serial entrepreneur, who attributed TikTok’s attention-grabbing prowess to the fact that they “honed the algorithm to be as engaging as possible.”
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the meeting, Musk outlined his free speech policy for Twitter, claiming that users should be able to “say what they want” as long as it doesn’t “violate the law,” The New York Times reported .

Last week, the aerospace visionary fired several SpaceX employees who’d released an open letter criticizing their CEO.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
POTUS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX face $258 billion lawsuit for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme

What just happened? Elon Musk and his companies are doubtlessly used to being hit with lawsuits, but this one is probably the largest and perhaps most unusual they've had to deal with. Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are all being sued for $258 billion—not million—over claims they ran a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency Musk has often praised on Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Chinese#Business Insider
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
STOCKS
electrek.co

Tesla Cybertruck design is ‘finally locked’ and gets an updated timeline

After several revisions, Elon Musk says that the final Tesla Cybertruck design is “finally locked,” and he updated the timeline to production for mid-2023. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline was approaching, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Mulls SpaceX-Like Pay Structure For Twitter Staff

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk clarified how Twitter Inc TWTR employees would receive compensation and benefits after his takeover of the social media platform. What Happened: Musk interacted with Twitter employees on Thursday. He was asked how he compensates employees at privately held SpaceX and what approach he plans to take at Twitter after he closes his deal, according to a transcript of the interaction published by Vox.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy