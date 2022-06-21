ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Chicks postpone tour dates after stopping Indianapolis show

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

After abruptly stopping a show in Indianapolis, The Chicks announced they will be postponing three of their tour dates.

The band, comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, announced on Twitter their shows in Clarkson, MI, Noblesville, IN, and Cincinnati, OH, have been rescheduled.

“As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, The Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” their statement on Twitter said.

The new dates are listed for late September and early October.

Patty Griffin will still join them at the rescheduled events, and tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Sunday night’s show in Indianapolis will also be rescheduled. Just 30 minutes into the concert, Maines seemed to be struggling with voice issues.

Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC

— The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022

In a video posted to Twitter , Maines told the crowd, “Waiting for the shot to kick in — not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

“I’m so sorry, I just can’t pull it off,” she added.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the trio apologized on social media.

The Chicks postponed three of their tour dates.
Robin Harper via AP

The Chicks kicked off their tour on June 14 in St. Louis, their first tour since 2017. The Grammy-winning group is touring their album “Gaslighter,” their first new album in 14 years. The album is also the first to be released under their new name.

The band changed their name from the Dixie Chicks last June in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, dropping the “Dixie,” which refers to the Maison-Dixon line which separated the free and slave-owning southern states.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
