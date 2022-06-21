ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FHP busts two men for stealing semi-truck, selling fuel illegally

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two men suspected of stealing fuel and committing credit card fraud were arrested Monday morning in Lee County.

On Monday, June 20, around 9:36 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Freightliner truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAdBN_0gHDR2el00

The two suspects, identified as Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo, 33, of Bradenton and Raul Torralba, 42, of Lehigh Acres, were both arrested.

“It’s an elaborate scheme,” said Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It’s just not something you sit down at your dinner table one day and say ‘Okay, tomorrow I’m going to do this.'”

The 2006 Freightliner had enough fuel tank capacity for three semi-trucks.

“What they did is on each side, each of those drums are expanded by 150 gallons,” Lt. Bueno said.

The truck was built with two fuel tanks on each side. They’re supposed to hold 150 gallons each. Investigators say the two men expanded the tanks to hold 300 gallons of diesel each. Plus, they added another tank inside the cab of the truck.

“Underneath the sleeper bed compartment inside the truck is another reservoir holding upwards of 170 gallons of fuel,” said Lt. Bueno. “What we theorize is they go to different locations and they sell the diesel fuel for profit.”

Closer inspection revealed the truck was stolen out of Miami and illegally equipped with unlawful welded fuel tanks, filled with stolen diesel fuel, according to FHP. Troopers additionally confiscated a credit card skimmer, numerous stolen credit cards, and a laptop used by the pair to defraud.

Truckers like Tyrone Reshard were likely a prime target for the schemers. He’s an independent trucker who’s digging deep to pay up for diesel.

“Honestly, I’d be tempted to do it because the fuel prices is ridiculous,” Reshard said.

You know the old saying ‘If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.’ Well, it goes for gas too.

“It could be diluted with water,” Lt. Bueno said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzMGb_0gHDR2el00

Hidalgo and Torralba were both brought to the Lee County jail. They are both facing charges of larceny (multiple counts), fraud, resisting arrest without violence, unlawful conveyance of fuel, and grand theft auto.

Comments / 1

Related
flkeysnews.com

Florida man shoots into an occupied vehicle in highway road rage incident, police say

A man was arrested Thursday after shooting into an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident on a major highway in southwest Florida, according to authorities. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III of Cape Coral is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The 61-year-old was taken into custody by Cape Coral police officers at his home Thursday morning.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

85-year-old man who struck family at Walmart has careless driving record

Cape Coral police say an 85-year-old man is responsible for the crash that killed a 12-year-old and injured two others at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Sierra Rose Vazquez, 12, died, police said. Ivan Vazquez, 63, was also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Susanne K. Cohn-Vazquez, 43, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Shots fired in road rage incident on I-75 and near Immokalee Rd in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Road in North Naples Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Around 3:06 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection after initial reports indicated that gunshots were fired during the incident, according to...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of I-75 road rage shooting

A Cape Coral man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after detectives say he shot into an occupied vehicle on I-75 in Collier County during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III, 61, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Fraud#Freightliner
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police conducting training at Webber and U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training. The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Stolen tiny home found burnt to the ground

Authorities found Richard Dunmire’s tiny home reduced to rubble, burnt to the ground, after being stolen. The veteran who built it is devastated after putting a year of his life into building it. Dunmire said, “Tiny homes are built like a home, they’re not built like a trailer.”...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought for robbing a disabled man at a Fort Myers hotel

Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of being involved in a robbery of a disabled 64-year-old man in Fort Myers. The robbery occurred on Saturday, according to police. The victim was lured to the Travelodge, at 4760 S. Cleveland Ave. where he was met by...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek

Deputies were investigating a death behind a home on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek on Thursday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the death does not appear suspicious at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy