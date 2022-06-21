ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

RVFD Celebrates 125 Years! Ridgefield Police Issue Travel Advisory for Parade on Friday!

By Kerry Anne Ducey
hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday, June 24th is the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department's 125th Anniversary Parade. About 30 fire departments are expected to take part in the parade!. Main Street will be closed from 6:00pm until approximately 8:00pm, during...

news.hamlethub.com

hamlethub.com

Post Road Circle Study Final Report Completed

Fairfield, CT– The Town of Fairfield, the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments, FHI Studio and Tighe and Bond are pleased to announce that the final report of the Post Road Circle Study has been completed and is publicly available. The final report, the existing conditions and alternatives reports, as well as several interactive webpages are available here.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull Day returns with food, fireworks and rides

TRUMBULL — A weekend of food, fireworks and fun is just around the corner with the approach of the annual Trumbull Day. This year’s festival will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 on the field behind Hillcrest Middle School, 530 Daniels Farm Road.
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Stamford The Works: Repainting Scalzi Park Basketball Court, COVID Resources and Test Kits, Miles Make Smiles Walk, and MORE!

The Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now accepting applications. Please click here to learn more and apply. Join the City of Stamford and Full Court Peace on July 2nd from 10:00 am – 2:00pm to repaint the basketball court at Scalzi Park. Please click here to sign up or email Aaron Miller ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) to sign up for a shift.
STAMFORD, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
hamlethub.com

Wilton Library Hosts 127th Annual Meeting for Friends

Wilton Library Connects with Community in “New Normal” and Turns to the Future with Preview of New Website. Wilton Library Association (WLA) was proud to host its 127th Annual Meeting for Friends on the evening of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This brief business meeting included the election of new trustees and officers, a celebration of those retiring from the WLA Board of Trustees, a presentation of awards for the library’s outstanding Volunteer of the Year and Staff Member of the Year, and a special preview of the library’s new website.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Issued Starting July 1

Beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge and will be issued starting July 1, 2022. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury, need to obtain the permit at the Transfer...
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Crops of Connecticut Residents Flock to Grand Opening of Blue Back Farmers’ Market

The talented farmers of Connecticut have proven that they can do more than just produce delicious fruits and vegetables - they can create some home-grown excitement! The new Blue Back Farmers’ Market debuted this past Sunday, June 19, 2022 in the center of West Hartford and brought in a healthy crowd of approximately 700, who came together to enjoy the fresh produce, musical performances, cooking demonstrations and many other celebratory activities.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
hamlethub.com

End of the School Year Safety Message from New Castle First Responders

Congratulations on making it to the end of another school year!. We’re sure that you everyone is excited to celebrate and looks forward to a fun filled summer. The New Castle Police, Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Chappaqua and Millwood Fire Departments want to help you keep your kids safe, and remind you that now is a great opportunity for families to have important conversations around safe celebrating and safe teen driving.
NEW CASTLE, NY
WestfairOnline

Southern Land breaks ground at Y site in White Plains

With the old YMCA building at 250 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains torn down, a groundbreaking ceremony was held June 23 to kick off construction on a new 177-unit eight-story apartment building to be called The Juliet. The developer is Southern Land Company, headquartered in Nashville. Tim Downey, Southern Land’s founder and CEO, told the Business Journal that he expects that the first tenants will be able to move into The Juliet in just under two years.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
hamlethub.com

Irish Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 25th in Hartsdale

The American Irish Association of Westchester will honor Westchester County hospital workers at the Irish Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 25, from noon until 6 p.m. at Ridge Road Park in Hartsdale. County Executive George Latimer said, “Each and every heritage celebration is special in its own way, and I’m...
HARTSDALE, NY
hamlethub.com

Call for Vendors for Old-fashioned Flea Market in Norwalk

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is calling for vendors for the annual Old-fashioned Flea Market, which will be held on the grounds of Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT, on Sun., Sept. 18, 2022, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and feature a fun, bargain-hunting event for all to enjoy. Vendors interested in being part of...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Scott Gregory McLam, 63, has died - celebration of life on Sunday at the Lounsbury House

Scott Gregory McLam of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on June 13, 2022 surrounded by his family following a two-decade-long battle with cancer. Scott met the love of his life, Maureen, in New York City in 1990. The two married on September 19, 1992 and went on to have three children. The pair began their life together in Summit, NJ, then relocated to Boxford, MA, and ultimately settled in Ridgefield, CT where they lived they past 19 years. In his community, Scott was committed to the development of youth sports. He was an active supporter of the Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse program long after his own children had moved on. Scott had an accomplished 35-year career in the home textiles industry, the last 15 of which were spent at Ellison First Asia where he rose to President & CEO before his retirement in 2020.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton and Darien: Sipstirs

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Sipstirs!
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
New Haven Independent

Summer Concert Schedules In Ansonia, Seymour & Shelton

Here is a list of summer concerts happening locally over the next weeks and months. This list is not complete, and will be updated as information arrives. FYI, Derby plans to present concerts starting in August and extend into September. I’ll publish Derby’s schedule when it is finalized.
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

