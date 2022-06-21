RVFD Celebrates 125 Years! Ridgefield Police Issue Travel Advisory for Parade on Friday!

Scott Gregory McLam of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on June 13, 2022 surrounded by his family following a two-decade-long battle with cancer. Scott met the love of his life, Maureen, in New York City in 1990. The two married on September 19, 1992 and went on to have three children. The pair began their life together in Summit, NJ, then relocated to Boxford, MA, and ultimately settled in Ridgefield, CT where they lived they past 19 years. In his community, Scott was committed to the development of youth sports. He was an active supporter of the Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse program long after his own children had moved on. Scott had an accomplished 35-year career in the home textiles industry, the last 15 of which were spent at Ellison First Asia where he rose to President & CEO before his retirement in 2020.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO