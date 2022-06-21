Artist to set up over 4,000 flags outside State House to remember COVID-19 victims

On March 12 of this year, Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses hosted a Relief Drive at their West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro locations in support of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their home country. From local businesses to individuals, the community showed up in droves, donating their time and resources (including 24,000 pounds of food and 166,000 pounds of clothing) in what many local outlets called an unprecedented act of generosity. Watch the video below to witness the inspiring effort that went into the process of cataloging, coordinating and shipping the donations overseas, along with the amazing impact these donations made.

