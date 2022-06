Cayuga County’s legislature is calling on the state to repeal the HALT law which limits the use of solitary confinement in prisons. Legislators passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the end to 2021’s Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Law. Under the law, segregated confinement is limited to no more than 15 days in a row or 20 days over a 60 day period.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO