Spokane, WA

Celebrate the start of the new season at Summer Parkways

By Destiny Richards
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer Parkways is back in person in 2022.

The event is one big block party that closes streets in the Manito-Comstock area for bicyclists, pedestrians, skaters and other human-powered recreation.

Summer Parkways has been around for more than 10 years in Spokane.

It’s a summer solstice celebration happening the evening of Tuesday, June 21 and if you want to be a part of it, you’ll want to leave the cars at home.

Summer Parkways is happening along this nearly four-mile route in the Manito-Comstock neighborhood.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., it’s closed off to cars and will only allow people to walk, ride bikes, skate, dance and just have fun on foot.

There will also be food, local business vendors and fitness activities going on like yoga, dancing, tai chi and you’re welcome to bring your own fun to the route.

There’s no start and no end, just hop in wherever you like.

According to the official website , Summer Parkways was inspired by an event that happens in Bogota, Colombia called “Ciclovia” meaning “bike path” — and there are similar events around the world.

Summer Parkways is all about people-powered recreation, fitness and community.

So no cars, powered scooters, skateboards or hoverboards allowed.

Summer Parkways is organized by a team of volunteers who work months in advance to get vendors, sponsors and donations to make the event happen.

Spokesperson for the event, Katherine Widing, says longtime participants have been waiting for it to come back.

Widing says signs have been put up to let people in the neighborhood know what’s happening.

If you need to cross into the route to leave your home or to get to your home, volunteers will be around to help you out.

For more information and to follow updates on Summer Parkways, see the Facebook page.

