Gaston County Mugshots June 20th

Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say. During the investigation, detectives said they discovered the man was targeting women online. Rising interest rates making home-buying harder. Updated: 11 hours ago. Currently, the rate for a 30-year fixed loan mortgage is just over 6%.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, a Gaston County community is trying to find ways to stop a recent rash of violence. Since late May, WBTV has reported on at least 2 shootings and 2 killings in the Highland community in Gastonia. That includes a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in...
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — A vehicle reported stolen back in 2019 was discovered by detectives at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County on Wednesday. The stolen SUV was recovered near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to...
Beginning Friday, visitors to downtown Salisbury can walk around with their alcoholic beverage of choice thanks to the execution of a new social district. The Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) becomes official Friday, July 1st, after months of preparation, discussion, merchant information sessions and final City Council approval. A social...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine being sold out of a Rock Hill, S.C. bar. A report with the York County Sheriff’s Office revealed that on Sept. 21, 2021, Adam Michael Perlowich allegedly sold two grams of cocaine to a man while at Tattooed Brews on 120 E. Main St.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a 59-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to life without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina woman after kidnapping her and crossing state lines. Evidence presented in Court showed that on the morning of August 27th, 2021, Daniel...
A North Carolina man is sentenced to life without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina woman, and admitting to involvement in the deaths or disappearances of three others.
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting where a man died in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, they said. Officers went to Rankin Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. because someone called 911 saying a man was lying in their driveway. EMS rushed the Keenen Dangelo Banner, 31, of Shelby, who had been shot, to the hospital, where he later died.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th. Attempts...
MOORE, S.C. (WBTV/FOX Carolina) – Condolences from law enforcement agencies and elected officials across South Carolina are coming in after a Spartanburg County deputy shot in the line of duty dies. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that its heart was broken upon hearing the news that Spartanburg County...
LINCOLNTON – It’s not every day that a new courthouse opens in a county. The new Lincoln County Courthouse located on Justice Drive, behind the Lincoln County YMCA and the Lincoln County Health Department was opened to the public on Friday. The old courthouse, which has anchored the downtown area of Lincolnton for almost 100 years is in the process of being vacated this week. Cases are slated to start being heard the week of June 27.
UCPS requested more than $123 million dollars for its operating budget - and County leaders approved all but $7.5 million. The Citadel in Salisbury has now closed its doors. Here's what led up to its closure. Kannapolis police loloking for a deadly shooting suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police tell...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man with ties to two downtown Rock Hill restaurants was arrested and charged with distributing cocaine while in one of the restaurants, according to our partners at CN2. Adam Perlowich allegedly distributed the drugs at the restaurant Tattooed Brews LLC on Main...
HICKORY, N.C. — A collaborative community beautification initiative has been unveiled at two Hickory parks in an attempt to prevent littering and promote environmental protection. Keep Catawba Beautiful and the City of Hickory unveiled the results of their Only Rain in the Storm Drain Contest on Wednesday. Officials say...
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A head-on collision Thursday morning left one person dead on a Chester County, S.C. highway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened on Highway 21 about three miles north of Fort Lawn. The driver of a Chevrolet...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are hoping to identify the people responsible for robbing a convenience store in southwest Charlotte. The incident happened Friday, June 17 around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 838 Tyvola Road. Surveillance footage from the store shows two people...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A made-for-TV Hallmark movie is set to film in various locations in Salisbury next week, according to the City of Salisbury. The production may affect travel near Salisbury High School, homes along the 400 block of South Fulton Street, and the 100 block of East Fisher Street, Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, July 1. Intermittent road closures also may occur on Saturday, July 2 along South Fulton Street. Detour signage will be in place.
