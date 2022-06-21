ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gaston County Mugshots June 20th

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaston County Mugshots from...

Stolen Vehicle Found In Alexander County Lake

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — A vehicle reported stolen back in 2019 was discovered by detectives at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County on Wednesday. The stolen SUV was recovered near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Downtown Salisbury Social District Goes Into Effect July 1st

Beginning Friday, visitors to downtown Salisbury can walk around with their alcoholic beverage of choice thanks to the execution of a new social district. The Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) becomes official Friday, July 1st, after months of preparation, discussion, merchant information sessions and final City Council approval. A social...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine being sold out of a Rock Hill, S.C. bar. A report with the York County Sheriff’s Office revealed that on Sept. 21, 2021, Adam Michael Perlowich allegedly sold two grams of cocaine to a man while at Tattooed Brews on 120 E. Main St.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate fourth murder in Gastonia community since May

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting where a man died in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, they said. Officers went to Rankin Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. because someone called 911 saying a man was lying in their driveway. EMS rushed the Keenen Dangelo Banner, 31, of Shelby, who had been shot, to the hospital, where he later died.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: Missing Lincoln County Man Found Safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th. Attempts...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

A historic day in Lincoln County: The new courthouse unveiled to the public

LINCOLNTON – It’s not every day that a new courthouse opens in a county. The new Lincoln County Courthouse located on Justice Drive, behind the Lincoln County YMCA and the Lincoln County Health Department was opened to the public on Friday. The old courthouse, which has anchored the downtown area of Lincolnton for almost 100 years is in the process of being vacated this week. Cases are slated to start being heard the week of June 27.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision in Chester Co., S.C.

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A head-on collision Thursday morning left one person dead on a Chester County, S.C. highway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened on Highway 21 about three miles north of Fort Lawn. The driver of a Chevrolet...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Recent string of violence reported in Gastonia

UCPS requested more than $123 million dollars for its operating budget - and County leaders approved all but $7.5 million. The Citadel in Salisbury has now closed its doors. Here's what led up to its closure. Kannapolis police loloking for a deadly shooting suspect. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police tell...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A made-for-TV Hallmark movie is set to film in various locations in Salisbury next week, according to the City of Salisbury. The production may affect travel near Salisbury High School, homes along the 400 block of South Fulton Street, and the 100 block of East Fisher Street, Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, July 1. Intermittent road closures also may occur on Saturday, July 2 along South Fulton Street. Detour signage will be in place.
SALISBURY, NC

