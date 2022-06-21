Gaston County Mugshots June 20th

LINCOLNTON – It’s not every day that a new courthouse opens in a county. The new Lincoln County Courthouse located on Justice Drive, behind the Lincoln County YMCA and the Lincoln County Health Department was opened to the public on Friday. The old courthouse, which has anchored the downtown area of Lincolnton for almost 100 years is in the process of being vacated this week. Cases are slated to start being heard the week of June 27.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO