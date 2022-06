May 5, 1929 – June 20, 2022. Oscar L. Webb, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Born May 5, 1929, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Leslie and Eva (Pierce) Webb. He married Pauline G. Hillenburg on September 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on October 15, 1999. He worked in business administration at NSWC Crane, had been a custodian at Indiana University, and was a tax preparer for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Free Methodist Church in Bedford.

