CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a 100-year-old man from northwest Indiana who served his country in World War II.Now, the town of Griffith wants him to help his neighbors once again, this time with a very special role in their upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports on his preparations for a very big day.Wes Schafer is picking out his 4th of July outfit with the help of his son Terry. But this won't be your average Independence Day for Wes. The World War II veteran has accepted a special role this year. "I just sit here and wait...

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO