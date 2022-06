Errors are common in the decision-making process. Sometimes they reflect systemic biases. Simple logic challenges can raise awareness of bias and spur positive changes. Organizations are groups of individuals that work towards a common goal by making decisions. Unfortunately, the decisions made by those people are rarely perfect. To err is human. While some errors are just noise, others are systematic deviations. Whether it’s gender bias in hiring, excessive optimism in forecasting sales, or resistance to new ideas, many organizations strive to eradicate undesirable biases.

SINGAPORE ・ 2 DAYS AGO