Hopkins County, TX

Man Sentenced In Hopkins County To 40 Years

easttexasradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old man has been sentenced in Hopkins County to 40 years in prison by...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs police responded to a disturbance early Friday and made contact with 21-year-old Conner Lee Hogan, who officers had dealt with about 2 hours earlier. Officers say Hogan was holding a knife close to his body in an aggressive manner. A scuffle ensued and at one point, an officer suffered a minor knife wound to his forearm. Hogan was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Hopkins County jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a peace officer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Franklin County Deputy Dies Suddenly

Law enforcement officers throughout Northeast Texas are mourning the death of one of their own. Franklin County Deputy Melvin Jackson died suddenly Saturday night of a blood clot that may have been related to a bout with COVID last week. He was 48 and would have been 49 Wednesday. He previously served with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office. They request prayers for his wife and children.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 24, 2022

CHAVEZ, ALFREDO MUNOZ – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. LISCOMB, DANA MAE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. EDWARDS, DENETRA NICOLE – FAIL TO APPEAR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. WILSON, DERIYAS DERRICK – CCC/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. NAYLOR, DEANA MICHELLE – CCC/FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Constable chases suspect through Smith, Wood counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through Smith and Wood counties on Friday evening. According to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 8:22 p.m. Friday evening for a “moving traffic violation” on […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTBS

1 critically wounded in De Kalb shooting

DE KALB, Texas - A shooting Saturday night left one person critically injured in De Kalb, Texas. The call came in to police just before 11 p.m. Police responded to the 500 block of East Street where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Details are limited, but...
DE KALB, TX
KLTV

5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred at a trail ride and concert that were held in a pasture off FM 2767 in the Winona area early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

TItus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 24-year-old Lizandro Ponce-Maradiaga of Millers Cove for Assault of a Pregnant Person, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat, and Resisting Arrest. He remains in the Titus County Jail on a $33,500 bond. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Dylan Ryle of Talco...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Multiple Shooting Victims Reported At Trail Ride In Winona, TX

Every summer in East Texas, thousands of locals and visitors visit our area for weekend "Trail Rides" which are supposed to be outdoor fun featuring horses, dancing, ATV's and concerts. Unfortunately, these events have been suffering from a rise in violence in recent years and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is reporting details about a violence incident at a trail ride over the weekend.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Truck Driver Arrested On Interstate 30 On A Reckless Driving Charge

A truck driver was arrested on Interstate 30 on a reckless driving charge Thursday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was alerted a westbound 18-wheeler had been reported to county dispatchers for reckless driving, specifically driving with three blown tires that were emitting sparks as it continued on Interstate 30 toward Cumby. Talley reported seeing the white Freightliner Cascadia just after 11 a.m. June 23, 2022, on I-30 west near mile marker 112. Talley reported seeing the 18-wheeler leave its lane and nearly strike another vehicle, then continued westward, too close to the vehicle in front of it at speeds between 75 and 80 miles per hour with three completely destroyed tires and rims, Talley alleged in arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people wanted for murder have been extradited from Missouri and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Diamonte Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma are wanted in connection with the killing of Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas. Najarro’s body and abandoned vehicle was found Hopkins County on the night of Tuesday, June 14.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bowie County Man Murdered By Brother-In-Law

After being shot, a Bowie County man said who shot him before he died. Bowie County Deputies went to Maud, where they found 39-year-old Larry Dewayne Kirby of Maud lying in the road, being attended to by a citizen who had called 911. Kirby told the 911 caller that his brother-in-law, Billy John Scott, had shot him. He had fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities without incident.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder Suspects Transported Back To Hopkins County

They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Choctaw Co. cold case solved

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby in Hugo, Oklahoma 30 years ago. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to officials at the Choctaw County courthouse earlier today. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 24)

Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100-block of Lamar Thursday afternoon at 3:39 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, Katie Rae Simpson, 31, of Cookville, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. In addition, the rear license plate belongs to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson had possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Officers charged Simpson with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possessing identifying information. They placed her in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville Names New Police Chief

The City of Greenville has hired Christopher Smith as Police Chief. He began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a Detention Officer and has worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years. During this time, Christopher has served in various divisions within the department, including Jailer, Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He was recently promoted in 2020 and is currently the Assistant Chief Deputy for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
GREENVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 23)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of Graham St at 1:38 Wednesday afternoon for an expired registration violation. The driver, Mark Curtis Smith, 62, of Paris, had an outstanding felony Lamar County bond surrender warrant. Officers arrested Smith and placed him in the Lamar County Jail. Wednesday night...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Man Arrested After Standoff

Bond is $500,000 for a Lamar County man involved in a standoff who reportedly armed himself with an AR15. The incident began when they dispatched Lamar County Deputies to serve two felony warrants on 39-year-old Ryan Adamson, who barricaded himself inside the home and would not communicate with deputies. He eventually came out after about two hours and was charged with possession of over four and under 200 grams in a drug-free zone, repeat offender, and a felony bail jumping/failure to appear. He was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning but did not show up.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

