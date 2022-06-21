Man Sentenced In Hopkins County To 40 Years

They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO