TRAFFIC: Total closures this week on NASA Road 1 near SH-146 in Seabrook

Driving any weekend in Houston can be nightmarish, but a series of road closures starting Friday will be sure to stir up agitation for unsuspecting drivers. The earliest closure starts at 10 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park. Crews will be placing support beams for three trail bridges inside the park, and need to close Memorial Drive between East Memorial Loop and West Memorial Loop drives to facilitate the work. There's no easy detour, it appears. The Memorial Park Conservancy, which is ushering the work, only says drivers will be detoured around the park until the roadway opens back up Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO