Vossen incompetency ruling appealed to The Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota reported 4,587 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes data from the past weekend, which was delayed in reporting due to the Juneteenth holiday.The state's total cases now number 1,545,001, including more than 78,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,775 Minnesotans.The case growth rate, measured as daily new cases per 100,000 residents, was last reported at 25.5. The hospitalization rate stands at 8.7 new admissions per 100,000 residents. Both of those figures are above the high risk threshold.As of Wednesday, there were 396 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds, with 28 of them requiring intensive care.Nearly 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while only about 30% are up to date, including boosters, MDH said. As of this week, children as young as 6 months old are eligible for vaccination.

1 DAY AGO