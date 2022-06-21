Vossen incompetency ruling appealed to The Minnesota Supreme Court
By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
3 days ago
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County has appealed the Algene Vossen case to The Minnesota Supreme Court. The petition was filed June 8th. Vossen, 80, of Sioux Falls, is accused of stabbing 73-year-old Mae Herman to death in her Willmar home in January 1974. After Vossen's DNA matched DNA...
(St. Paul, MN) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison says abortion will be legal in Minnesota even if the U-S Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade. Ellison says no one traveling to Minnesota, nor one who helps a person come to this state for an abortion, nor their medical providers will be prosecuted. The attorney general says he will oppose extradition requests from other states and will intervene to stop prosecutions here. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life spokesman Scott Fischbach says the Democratic attorney general is trying to shore up his base in the upcoming election with his comments.
Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison vowed Tuesday to legally defend travelers who come here to get an abortion and face prosecution in their own states for doing so. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Minnesota will be prepared to serve and defend an influx of abortion patients who come from states that outlaw the procedure, Ellison said during a news conference at the State Capitol. Ellison said he will reject extradition requests and fight other states in court if necessary.
A former employee of the Minnesota board responsible for issuing police officer licenses is suing the organization on the grounds that she was the victim of racial discrimination. The last straw was when a throng gathered outside in February to protest the police shooting of Amir Locke, according to administrative...
The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen unveiled a sweeping plan to battle inflation Thursday that includes eliminating Minnesota's state income tax and cutting government spending. During a news conference at the State Capitol, Jensen said he wants Minnesota to phase out its personal income tax over time, joining neighboring South...
(UNDATED) -- Republican candidate for Governor Scott Jensen is pledging to decrease taxes “at least five-thousand dollars for every family of four in the state.” Jensen also says Minnesota’s individual income tax should be phased out, noting that one out of five states in the country survive without a personal income tax. The Alliance for a Better Minnesota says the individual income tax provides more than half of the state’s General Fund revenue. They warn Jensen’s plan will "decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more.”
By the time Minnesota usually gets a say in presidential nominating contests, once-bulging fields tend to be winnowed way down. Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — the traditional first four in the pecking order — deliver knockout blows to candidates who run short of mojo, money or both.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bring on the debate over Walz Checks 3.0. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday appealed for rebate checks of $2,000 per family and $1,000 per individual as the governor tries to address high inflation, which will be a political liability for Democrats this fall. The DFL governor, who is running for re-election, said the divided Legislature should agree to a special session only to approve the checks.
An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is looking into a land transaction between a prominent Grafton, North Dakota, potato farming family and a trust associated with billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In a letter dated June 21, 2022, and addressed to the Red River Trust,...
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
(FOX 9) - Those heading to one of the numerous events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend are warned to watch the speed and distractions, or risk getting a ticket. A team of Minnesota State Patrol troopers will conduct the second of five "high-intensity patrols" as part of Project 20(22). According to the State Patrol, the project is an effort to "prioritize enforcement of speed, seat belt use and distraction… The goal is to have a visible presence and protect motorists during busy times on the roads and for drivers to see the extra patrols and choose to make safe driving decisions."
For the second time, the trial for a Willmar rape suspect has been moved into the future. Originally, 19-year-old Davion Powell of Racine Wisconsin was going to stand trial on 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and 2 counts of Theft February 7th, but the trial was moved to June 27th. On Thursday, a settlement conferernce for Powell took place, and it was decided to move his trial back two months to August 22nd. Another settlement conference takes place August 8th.
With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota reported 4,587 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes data from the past weekend, which was delayed in reporting due to the Juneteenth holiday.The state's total cases now number 1,545,001, including more than 78,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,775 Minnesotans.The case growth rate, measured as daily new cases per 100,000 residents, was last reported at 25.5. The hospitalization rate stands at 8.7 new admissions per 100,000 residents. Both of those figures are above the high risk threshold.As of Wednesday, there were 396 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds, with 28 of them requiring intensive care.Nearly 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while only about 30% are up to date, including boosters, MDH said. As of this week, children as young as 6 months old are eligible for vaccination.
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,531 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,749. Today's update does not include any data submitted to the MDH between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. All of that data will be included in Wednesday's update.
I've briefly heard about the World's Fair before but I didn't know much about it. Earlier this week, however, Minnesota was proposed as being the next host of the 2027 World's Fair. If we're selected as the host it looks like some major projects will need to take place!. What...
Comments / 0