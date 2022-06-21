ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Oklahoma Man Guilty Of Cattle Theft In Wood County

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Ray Snow, 49 years old of Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to stealing livestock in Wood...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Murder Suspects Transported Back To Hopkins County

The two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis have been extradited back to the Hopkins County Jail. 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma are accused of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. The murder is believed to have happened in the metroplex and the body transported to Hopkins County. Bond for each suspect was set at $1 million.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A recently obtained federal grand jury indictment alleges that a Tyler woman spent seven years embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Tyler Pipe. Trina Brooks-Dawson was indicted in November 2021 for embezzling $60,615.24 between December 25, 2013 and December 30, 2020. The indictment states she siphoned the money from Tyler Pipe’s Hourly Pension Plan. Brooks-Dawson, 52, of Tyler, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Man Guilty of Using Stolen Valor to Defraud Investors

TYLER, Texas – A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 makes it illegal to fraudulently wear medals, embellish rank, or make false claims of military service to obtain money, employment, property, or some other tangible benefit. As part of the plea agreement, Hamm agreed to pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct, including jewelry, automobiles, and cash proceeds in the amount of $1,675,000.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wood County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Wood County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Winnsboro, TX
City
Snow, OK
101.5 KNUE

Hawkins, TX Police Chief Resigns, But Will He Continue His YouTube Show?

As we all know, being a cop is a very tough job and with The Great Resignation continuing, police departments all across the country are truly struggling to find people who want to be police officers. That problem is true for the folks in Hawkins, Texas and unfortunately, their police chief is leaving for that reason....but he has an interesting second job he can take on if he so chooses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Livestock#Dairy
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

One man was killed and a woman injured shortly after 2am Thursday morning about 2 miles south of Grand Saline. Troopers report that 28-year-old Austin J. Moore of Wills Point ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a power pole and a large boulder. The vehicle caught fire and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 22-year-old Tatum M. Reed was hospitalized in critical condition.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested a Cumby man for deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Allegedly, 64-year-old James Clyde Taylor was shooting at his house at people who were not there. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Hopkins County Deputies responded to an alert that a stolen vehicle was fleeing...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Countys Added To Burn Bans

The Marion County Judge banned all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions. In addition, Panola County’s Judge declared a threat of wildfires, and a burn ban is in effect county-wide for the next seven days. Van Zandt County enact a burn ban. Judge Robert D. Johnston ordered the ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective for 90 days.
MARION COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Paris Man Arrested After Standoff

Bond is $500,000 for a Lamar County man involved in a standoff who reportedly armed himself with an AR15. The incident began when they dispatched Lamar County Deputies to serve two felony warrants on 39-year-old Ryan Adamson, who barricaded himself inside the home and would not communicate with deputies. He eventually came out after about two hours and was charged with possession of over four and under 200 grams in a drug-free zone, repeat offender, and a felony bail jumping/failure to appear. He was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning but did not show up.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel. According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a...
BROWNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Police are Looking for These Two Theft Suspects

Last Friday, the Tyler, Texas Police Department posted on their Facebook page regarding two suspects caught on camera and are part of two separate alleged thefts. They were caught on camera on two separate occasions at two separate Walmart locations in Tyler--the one on SSE Loop 323 and also the one on Troup Highway. They allegedly stole a cartful of groceries at these two separate locations, totaling about $1,000 in stolen goods.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities identify man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (6/22) – The deceased was identified by authorities as 25-year-old Taylor Ray Stevenson from Greenville. ________________________________________________ SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lindale allegedly involving a man that broke into his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her, officials said. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

One seriously injured in Smith County shooting

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - At approximately 7:30 pm on June 20, 2022, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct. Upon the arrival of Deputies, a victim was located at the scene who had sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics with UT Health EMS quickly arrived on scene and transported the victim to UT Health Main.Deputies and Investigators spoke with witnesses concerning the shooting and were able to identify a suspect. A short time later the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by Deputies.The victim was immediately taken to surgery due to the severity of his wounds. At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.The names of the involved parties are being withheld due to age constraints.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 21)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200-block of NE 20th at 2:06 Monday afternoon. One of the persons involved, Quantravious Kejuanta Gray, 21, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Denton County, Texas, charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. They arrested Gray and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy