MINNEAPOLIS -- A north Minneapolis native is making sure all girls feel pretty. Maya Marchelle is using crayons and markers to pave the way for universal self-esteem.Marchelle is a musician, a social worker, and a writer. She wrote a coloring book called "Hey Pretty!" with hope of lighting up the souls of little girls. She got the idea after a student she was counseling was being called mean names. "I decided to try something new with my girls group, and every time they would walk in, I would say, 'Hey pretty, hey pretty,' and the reaction I got was, 'Aww, you're...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO