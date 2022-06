MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax. The question came during a speech to the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce. Whitmer was focusing on family and the economy in Macomb County talking to the chamber of commerce, again, backing Biden’s ask to suspend the federal gas tax and pushing for a stop to the state’s sales tax on gas.

