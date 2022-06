Brock is back, whether you like it or not. A recent plague of injuries hangs around the neck of WWE’s main event scene like an albatross, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton both out of action for the rest of the year. Both men were slated to be major contenders for the company’s top titles, and with plans having to be shuffled in the wake of the chaos, WWE has called an audible and brought back Brock Lesnar to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Summerslam, despite the two having recently had a high-profile program culminating in last April’s WrestleMania 38 main event.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO