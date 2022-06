If you've been looking for a playful pup to welcome into your family, I'd like to introduce you to Toast. Toast, currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, is about two and a half years old. He's very playful and loves to be outside so he can do plenty of running and jumping. While Toast is okay with older kids, he doesn't do well with small children. As well, it's unknown if he does well with cats. However, the SPCA of SW Michigan says he does do well with some dogs.

