Music

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine’s International Day of Music

By Hayley Boyd
 2 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the ongoing war in Kharkiv and music filling the streets of Lviv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

