Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine’s International Day of Music

The UK will send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” Mr Wallace said in a statement from the Ministry of...

MILITARY ・ 18 DAYS AGO