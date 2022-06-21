Inside the Rangers’ decision tree on who would best fill the second-line center role

Just over a week ago at the Rangers’ June 13 breakup day, Ryan Strome revealed he was awaiting direction on whether surgery would be necessary to address the pelvis injury that limited the center to 7:22 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, sidelined him for Game 4, again limited him to 8:46 in Game 6 (following a more typical 16:52 in Game 5) and generally reduced his effectiveness through the club’s final two series against Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Blueshirts general manager Chris Drury, perhaps laboring under the illusion that this kind of injury-related information must remain secret from a potential opponent in advance of an upcoming game that is not on the schedule, refused to respond on Monday when asked if a decision had been reached.

The Post, however, has been told by two individuals familiar with the situation that the impending unrestricted free agent is still hopeful surgery can be avoided and that there will be enough time this offseason for a rehab program to take care of the matter.

Strome — who recorded only three points (1-2) over 12 games the final two rounds after posting six points (1-5) against Pittsburgh — is behind Door 1, Andrew Copp is behind Door 2 and Unknown is behind Door 3 in the Rangers’ home version of “Let’s Make a Deal for a Second Line Center.”

Ryan Strome may be looking for a longer-term commitment this summer after having played on three consecutive two-year deals. Corey Sipkin

Given the cap squeeze of which the GM will have to be mindful on every single deal and signing this offseason, the Blueshirts probably have a maximum of $5.5 million per to fill that spot. The length of the deal will, of course, be a significant issue as well.

At this stage, with Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Barclay Goodrow, Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba owning contracts that run through at least 2026-27, the Rangers will have to be mindful of not locking themselves into so many long-term commitments that they won’t have roster space (or top-six space) for graduating prospects and their evolving kids.

Term would certainly become a significant factor for Strome, who mentioned last week that his three-year entry-level contract with the Islanders represented the longest deal of his career. Strome, who turns 29 on July 11, is coming off his third consecutive two-year contract.

If the team is comfortable with four years, would that be enough for Strome, who has been an exemplary Ranger since he was obtained as the luscious fruit of the Rick Nash-to-Boston trade tree via Edmonton for — again, this is always a side-splitter— Ryan Spooner?

Then there’s Copp. The final tally on the deadline deal to acquire him from Winnipeg puts it right up with some of the priciest rentals in recent NHL history, the cost ultimately equating to a first-rounder, a second-rounder and Morgan Barron.

Andrew Copp cost the Rangers their first-round pick this year, but they still came out ahead in the deal. Getty Images

The Rangers surely profited from the deal. Their 20 games of playoff experience and their comebacks from 3-1 down against the Penguins and 3-2 down against the ‘Canes may have greater value both in the short run and long term than owning the 30th-overall pick this July 7.

But at this point, Drury must approach that as a sunk cost, for better or worse. Meaning that the trade should have no impact whatsoever in the decision whether to extend the center/winger or allow him to hit the open market on July 13.

If the Rangers choose Door No. 3, Carolina’s impending unrestricted free agent Vincent Trocheck is likely the most interesting outside candidate for the second center job. Trocheck, who will also turn 29 on July 11, was the ‘Canes’ most consistently dangerous forward in the second round against the Rangers — Seth Jarvis was close behind — and he was so while playing with welcome truculence.

After making life difficult for the Rangers in the playoffs, Vincent Trocheck might be on the team’s radar in free agency. NHLI via Getty Images

Trocheck is coming off a six-year deal with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million. The Rangers have approximately $10.13 million of net-cap space to accommodate a second-line center, Kaapo Kakko’s second contract, an additional forward, a backup goaltender, and likely two defensemen pending Patrik Nemeth’s future on Broadway.

The signing of Sammy Blais to a one-year, $1.525 million extension that will usher the winger to unrestricted free agent eligibility in 2024, becomes much, much sweeter if No. 91 can earn a top-nine spot rather than a fourth-line role.

Blais, who suffered a season-ending knee injury after becoming a notable victim of P.K. Subban’s recklessness on Nov. 15, recorded four points (0-4) in 14 games after being acquired last summer in the seldom-discussed Pavel Buchnevich deal. He played his final three games on right wing with Zibanejad and Kreider. Blais had played six games earlier on the right with Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere.

Right now, the 2022-23 shadow roster features Blais, Vitali Kravtsov and Kakko as top-nine candidates on the right side. The trio combined to score seven NHL goals last season.

Sidelined since November due to a knee injury, Sammy Blais signed a deal that could be a bargain for the Rangers if he wins a top-nine job. Corey Sipkin

Do you see why Drury would be foolish to slam the door on a potential Kravtsov return ? Because a future second-rounder, or whatever the trade return would be for No. 74 if that’s the way this all plays out, sure isn’t filling a top-nine role next year.

Goodrow would ideally would be the club’s fourth-line center — a role he played only 16 times last season while playing on the top six 24 times — but if you add him to the candidates to play top-nine right wing, that’s another 13 goals to the mix for a whopping sum of 20.