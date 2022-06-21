ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study links timing of blue-green blooms, airborne particles

By By Kip Tabb CoastalReview.org
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrV4N_0gHDK5z300

Editor’s note: This story is reprinted with permission from CoastalReview.org/.

As spring gives way to summer and temperatures rise, the rivers and streams that are part of the Albemarle Sound Basin in northeastern North Carolina are home to an increasing number of algal blooms. New research draws a connection between the presence of these blooms and potentially hazardous fine particulate matter in the air.

In 2021, the Albemarle Resource Conservation and Development Council noted on its website that, “After an absence of 25-30 years, algal blooms have returned to parts of the Chowan River, Edenton Bay, Albemarle Sound, Little River, Perquimans River, and Pasquotank River. The summer blooms in 2015-2020 triggered state advisories for swimming and consuming fish.”

The algal blooms triggering the advisories are caused by cyanobacteria, a form of bacteria that produces its own food through photosynthesis. Cyanobacteria are responsible for the blue-green blooms in the waters of the Chowan River and its tributaries.

Although not all cyanobacteria are harmful, those that are have been shown to contain neurotoxins, hepatotoxins that cause liver damage, cytotoxins that cause cellular damage, and dermatoxins that potentially cause skin irritation, necrosis and damage to mucous membranes.

Cyanobacteria blooms have become a global health concern. Writing in the introduction to their paper, the authors note, “Water security across the globe is threatened by the recent expansion of toxin-producing cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms (CHABs) in freshwater and estuarine ecosystems.”

The paper, which was posted as preprint access at SSRN, had not been peer reviewed at presstime, although final review was expected by the end of June.

The release of toxins from cyanobacteria blooms into the air was an area of research that doctoral student and lead author of the paper Haley Plaas told Coastal Review had not been studied as extensively as the toxic effects of the bacteria in the water.

“What has been understudied is if their toxins and their cells have the potential to go airborne, and we know very little about what the health impacts might be for people and wildlife and pets,” she said. “These toxins have been studied quite a bit for their impact when it’s ingested via drinking water, or absorbed through the skin. We know a lot about those health impacts. But we know significantly less about what the health impacts might be if it’s inhaled.”

The ability of red tide algal blooms in the ocean to release their toxins into the air have been studied extensively. For Plaas, the red tide algal booms in Florida were what led to her work at the University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City.

“I was studying the red tide and the Gulf of Mexico, which is another type of harmful algae whose toxin can easily get into the air, which will shut down beaches all across the west coast of Florida,” she said. “I became really fascinated by this. This microscopic organism having such a big impact on human health and the economy… how water quality can impact human health.”

Cyanobacteria have not been studied as much as the algae that causes red tides.

Colleen Karl, chair of the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group and one of the co-authors of the paper, said not as much was known about blue-green algae. It was not until recently that environmental conditions had become more conducive to the freshwater blooms.

“Blue-green algae, the cyanobacteria, are pretty much a newcomer,” she said. “They’ve been around for eons. I mean, in the last 10 or 20 years, we’ve started talking about this more as they’re showing up more in local ecosystems.”

Compared to ocean algal blooms, there are relatively few studies looking at the effects cyanobacteria blooms have on air quality. The work by Plaas, Karl and their colleagues sheds new light.

“As far back as 2010, they started looking at the ability of the cyanobacteria toxins to get into the air, but there have been less than 10 studies that have really looked at this,” Plaas said. “Where our study is unique, we’ve actually found a correlation between increases of particulate matter, the PM2.5, and association with bloom periods.”

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter 2.5 microns in size or smaller, air pollutants that the Environmental Protection Agency considers to be of “the greatest risk to health.”

The Chowan River study does not specifically identify cyanobacteria toxins in the particulate matter. Rather, the authors were looking for toxins called microcystins. Microcystins, a family of the bacteria that the EPA considers a “a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen,” had previously been shown to be present in area waters “on numerous occasions,” according to the paper.

During the study period, however, microcystins were not the dominant blue-green algae found.

“In our study, we didn’t see a lot of microcystins,” Plaas said. Instead, the research found a lot of another type of cyanobacteria that is not as frequently associated with microcystins production.

Nonetheless, the researchers established what they say is a clear connection between different stages of cyanobacteria bloom and aerosol particulate matter. The authors found that more particulate matter was present early in the life cycle of a bloom, even though it’s at the end of the cycle when blooms can get pretty smelly and their presence is most readily apparent.

“It’s when they’re just beginning their lifecycle when they’re ramping everything up,” Plaas said. “What we are predicting in our preliminary findings, at that early stage, more toxins are being produced when you don’t have as much of the herald signs of a bloom. Toward the end, that’s when it’s potentially less toxic.”

Plaas was cautious about linking the increase in particulate matter specifically to airborne toxins, saying, “It’s not a smoking gun because we can’t say for a fact, ‘Yes, those PM 2.5 particles were made of cyanobacteria or something from the cyanobacteria.’ But we did a robust statistical analysis looking at that time period during the bloom versus not during the bloom and found a significant association.”

The study did not examine why more cyanobacteria blooms are occurring in freshwater bodies worldwide. For that, Dr. Hans Paerl, Kenan Distinguished Professor at UNC Institute of Marine Sciences and a co-author of the paper, pointed to nitrogen, especially in the Albemarle-Chowan River basin.

“Nitrogen ends up being kind of on the short end of the stick. So, any new nitrogen that’s coming into the system will help promote the growth of algae and blooms,” Paerl said.

He said there had been a steady increase in the potential for algal blooms in northeastern North Carolina for some time, as shown in North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality data.

“The thing that we’ve been doing … is analyzing data that’s been collected by DEQ on Albemarle Sound” he said. “The amount of chlorophyll in the water, which is indicative of how much algae is there has been steadily increasing since … back in the probably late ‘90s or so.”

What is causing the increase, however, may be a complex interaction of factors and global climate change may play a role. But Paerl cautioned against looking solely at rising temperatures as the driving factor.

“Temperature is definitely important, and during the summertime when the temperature is up, you have a greater potential for getting blooms of cyanobacteria, which are the problematic bloom organisms,” Paerl said. “But if you look at the long-term data from DEQ, it’s hard to see a signal that’s significantly different from the natural variability out there.”

Paerl said that even though temperatures in Albemarle Sound are rising, “it’s not the increase in temperature that’s responsible for the increase in blooms.”

That’s not to dismiss climate change as playing a significant role. Paerl noted that extreme weather — hurricanes and violent storms — flush lawn, farm and animal waste nutrients into the watershed.

“Climate change may play a role, not so much in terms of the increase in temperature, which is very subtle, but more extreme events,” Paerl said. “More major storm events and floods, and those, of course, would lead to more discharge of nutrients into the system.”

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Fertilization reshapes the tree-fungi relationship in boreal forests

How do nutritional changes affect the interaction between trees and soil microorganisms? This has long remained a black box but a new study has shed light onto this cryptic association. It shows that increased soil nutrition changes the communication between trees and their associated fungi, restructuring the root-associated fungal community with major implications for carbon cycling in the forest.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Earliest Evidence of Olive Tree Cultivation Revealed in Study

Researchers from Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University collaborated in search of the earliest evidence of a fruit tree's domestication. The researchers determined that the charcoal remnants found at the Chalcolithic site of Tel Zaf in the Jordan Valley came from olive trees. Because the olive tree does not grow naturally in the Jordan Valley, the researchers conclude that it was planted by the inhabitants about 7,000 years ago.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Phys.org

Unveiling the mechanism by which light regulates rice flowering time

By Instituto de Tecnologia Química e Biológica António Xavier da Universidade NOVA de Lisboa ITQB NOVA. Light affects most organisms. In plants, many behaviors and functions are determined by the length of light and dark cycles, including flowering. In the most recent publication of The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a team of researchers that brings together the Instituto de Tecnologia Química e Biológica António Xavier da Universidade NOVA de Lisboa (ITQB NOVA), the Leibniz Institute of Vegetable and Ornamental Crops (IGZ) and the Institute of Biochemistry and Biology and Postdam University, clarifies the role of the photoperiod and circadian clock components regulating rice flowering time.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Florida ordered to pay $1.2m for killing 160,000 citrus trees

The state of Florida has been fined $1.2m for killing more than 160,000 citrus trees, according to a recent court ruling. A jury in Orlando last week decided against the Florida Department of Agriculture, awarding the sum to the owner of a commerical nursery after it destroyed the trees in the early 2000s in an attempt to stop diseases spreading.Gary Mahon, owner of Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery in Zellwood, Florida, will receive the money after more than 160,000 of his citrus plants were killed in an effort to stop citrus greening.Greening – and another disease, citrus canker –...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works. Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Algal Blooms#Fish#Coastalreview Org#The Albemarle Sound Basin
modernfarmer.com

Tomatoes Are the Latest Victim of Climate Change

The future does not look so bright for processing tomato crops. These thick-skinned versions of the red fruit, called processing tomatoes, are easily transported and are used for the production of ketchup, juice, sauce, puree and other packaged tomato products. California, Italy and China are responsible for around 65 percent of global tomato production.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Where do all the mosquitoes go in the winter?

Summer evenings by the pool, lake or BBQ mean mosquitoes. But what about during winter when we're mostly indoors? As the weather cools, these bloodsucking pests are rarely seen. But where do they go?. Warm, wet conditions suit mosquitoes. Mosquitoes have complex life cycles that rely on water brought to...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Worms Might Hold the Solution to the World’s Styrofoam Problem

Depending on how old you are, you might well remember a time when Styrofoam seemed ubiquitous. The substance was used in a range of objects, including shipping supplies, drinking cups, takeout containers and packaging materials. In 2022, it’s a lot harder to come by — due in part to states like New York enacting bans of the material.
Phys.org

How to store more carbon in soil during climate change

Researchers from Cornell University, Ohio State University, Technical University of Munich, and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station are using synchrotron light to investigate how moisture affects soil carbon—an important ingredient for healthy crops and fertile fields. "Due to climate change, Earth is going to get warmer and moisture events...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Shedding light on the impact of microplastics on lentil seedling growth

Microplastic pollution is known to negatively impact seed germination and seedling growth. Although some studies have demonstrated the effects of microplastics on seed germination, the impact of microplastics on the internal biological activity of seeds remained unknown. Now, a group of researchers has used biospeckle optical coherence tomography to reveal that microplastics significantly hinder the internal activity in lentil seeds during germination and can lead to stunted growth at later stages.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Leaf mold compost shows benefit for tomato plants in degraded urban soils

Many urban gardeners know that adding ingredients like compost and mulch to their soil has great benefits. But it can be difficult to know what to add and why. Researchers at Purdue University gathered scientific evidence about one specific soil addition, leaf mold compost, and how it benefits tomato plants.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Winter honey bees show resistance to a common insecticide

Winter honey bees, compared to newly emerged summer bees, have a better ability to withstand the harmful effects of a widely-used insecticide in pest management, according to a recent study published in Apidologie. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) researchers from the Bee Research Laboratory in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
Phys.org

New PET-like plastic made directly from waste biomass

It is becoming increasingly obvious that moving away from fossil fuels and avoiding the accumulation of plastics in the environment are key to addressing the challenge of climate change. In that vein, there are considerable efforts to develop degradable or recyclable polymers made from non-edible plant material referred to as "lignocellulosic biomass."
ENVIRONMENT
The Detroit Free Press

Pollinator week brings awareness to pollination and honeybees

Next time you sink your teeth into a ripe, juicy peach or fluffy biscuits drizzled with honey, thank the bugs. Without pollinators like bees, butterflies and some other insects, the global food supply would be in jeopardy. In fact, pollinators contribute $24 billion to the U.S. economy annually through agriculture and jobs, according...
ANIMALS
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
423
Followers
712
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy