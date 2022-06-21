ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Teenage Justice

By Elizabeth Weil
thecut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Twenty months after he developed a crush, 18 months after he’d fallen in love, Diego, who is enormously appealing but also very canceled, boarded the bus with Jenni and Dave. They...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Judge Temporarily Reverses Ruling That Gave Full Custody to Mother’s Alleged Rapist

A Louisiana judge has reversed a decision that gave a man full custody of his teenage daughter, who was allegedly conceived from rape. According to WBRZ, Judge Jeffrey Cashe announced his decision Tuesday after Crysta Abelseth went public with her shocking custody battle with John Barnes. Abelseth said she had met the man in 2005, when she was just 16 and he was 30. The woman claimed she accepted Barnes’ offer to give her a ride home after a night of drinking, but he instead took her to his house and allegedly raped her on his couch. Abelseth went on to give birth to girl, who was later confirmed to be Barnes’ biological daughter.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Bullying#Prom#School Sports#School Shootings#Carhartts#American
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

Anti-vaxx doctor sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riots

A leading anti-vaccine California doctor was sentenced to two months of imprisonment for storming the US Capitol and delivering a speech to the rioters during the January 6 insurrection.Simone Gold was also ordered to pay a fine of $9,500, the largest imposed to date on rioters found guilty of charges relating to the attack on the US Capitol.A former emergency room physician known for spreading previously debunked claims about Covid-19 vaccine and promoting disproven treatments like ivermectin, Gold had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanour charge of unlawfully entering a restricted area of US Capitol.Gold told the court that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Woman Stirs Debate on TikTok After Doctor Refuses to Sterilize Her

A woman named Olivia recently went viral on TikTok after claiming that her doctor refused to consider her for tubal ligation after she requested the procedure. The 22-year-old said she has always known that she doesn’t want to have children, but sexist double-standards prevented the doctor from fulfilling her wishes. The video has racked up over 1.7 million views and thousands of comments from women and providers on both sides of the debate.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Aabha Gopan

Woman asks sister to drop Ivy League school plans

To which extent should one rely on their parents for money?. Living in the US can be costly, especially when one doesn’t have a stable job. Not to mention that the average living cost of a family of four is $3,440 without rent. Of course, it will vary depending on the state one resides.
Lefty Graves

An escapee from a mental hospital asked my cousin for a drink

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. I’ve always loved living in small towns. I was with my cousin one day in a small town that was one town over from a mental hospital facility. The facility has areas for outdoor activities as well as indoor activities, and there are many people milling about the grounds on warm weather days.
Reason.com

Signs Posted Facing Neighbor's Property Enjoined, by Analogy to Residential Picketing

Appellants Simon and Toby Galapo (individually, Appellant Husband and Appellant Wife) appeal from the judgment entered in favor of Appellees Frederick E. Oberholzer, Jr., and Denise L. Oberholzer (individually, Appellee Husband and Appellee Wife)…. [T]he backyards of the parties' respective properties abut each other and are separated by a creek. In November 2014, Appellants allegedly began landscaping their yard during the evening hours in violation of a township noise ordinance. Appellees eventually complained to the township and the evening noises temporarily ceased.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy