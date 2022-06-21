ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Near-record 1.7M Michiganders expected to travel for July 4 holiday

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0xt2_0gHDJ7mi00

Fourth of July travel is expected to be the second-busiest since 2000, according to the latest holiday travel forecast released by AAA this week.

According to the company, it's expected that around 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50 or more miles during the holiday weekend, which spans from July 30-July 4. That's 10% more than last year, and even slightly more than what it was in 2019.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

According to AAA, 1.587 million people traveled in 2021 and 1.646 million traveled in 2019.

Despite higher gas prices, car travel is expected to be the busiest in the state, with more than 1.5 million people expected to travel by car. Another 54,000 are expected to travel by air and more than 80,000 traveling in some other form.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” continued Haas. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans. The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected – like a flight cancelation. They are your best advocate.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Two Strangles Cases Reported in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported two new strangles cases in the state. A 10-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse gelding in Livingston County presented with a fever and nasal discharge on June 12. He was unvaccinated and is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine. A 10-year-old Standardbred mare...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
fox2detroit.com

Three Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels, including one in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Amid one of the hottest stretches of summer temperatures in years, at least three Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels, including one in Oakland County. According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, Cass Lake's Grove Street Beach in Keego...
Arab American News

Over 60 summer food distribution sites coming to Metro Detroit starting this week

DETROIT – Gleaners Community Food Bank is launching its Summer Food Service Program, with some 69 summer distribution sites beginning the week of June 20. The program will complement Gleaners’ food distribution programs through its more than 600-member partner network and community mobile distribution sites to meet hunger needs and food insecurity in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
radioresultsnetwork.com

Delta County Woman Wins $1 Million On Michigan Lottery

A Delta County woman plans to help others after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X50 instant game. The lucky 65-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at North Bluff Grocery, located at 6287 M-35 in Gladstone. “When I stopped at the store...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Outdoor Bars in America

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
MLive

Michigan woman wins $1M lottery prize after store sold out of her favorite ticket

LANSING, MI -- A Delta County woman sure is happy that she was unable to play her favorite instant lottery ticket as changing things up led to a $1 million win recently. “When I stopped at the store to buy a Lottery ticket, the clerk told me they had just sold out of the game I typically play, so I decided to buy a Lucky X50 ticket instead,” said the 65-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket later that day and when I saw that I’d won $1 million, I started crying.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long a heat advisory will be in effect for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Dangerously hot and humid weather has returned to Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. Temperature soar to and beyond record territory this afternoon. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Remember to stay cool and healthy and keep the people and pets you hold dear safe, as well.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the No. 1 in the State

It’s officially summer, which means many Michigan residents will be on their patios grilling up hamburgers this season. I mean, obviously, it’s never a bad time to have a hamburger, but in the summer, the favorite American food just seems a big tastier. I’m actually a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie burger, and thankfully, most restaurants have a vegetarian or vegan option these days when it comes to burger patties.
1051thebounce.com

New Michigan Restaurant Serves Fresh Power Bowls and More

If fresh food is your thing, then you’re in luck, as Michigan just got a new restaurant that specializes in fresh, delicious power bowls and more. This New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant uses the freshest, most high-quality ingredients to serve up açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls. The spot also offers smoothies, oatmeal bowls, vegan granola and fresh juices.
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy