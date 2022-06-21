What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 18 months to 5 years old

The COVID-19 vaccine for will start going into the arms of children between the ages of 6 months old and 5 years old.

It comes after federal health officials gave the green light for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, making them the latest group eligible to get the vaccine.

There are two different opens: Moderna or Pfizer – and while some parents are excited about this, many still have concerns.

The coronavirus has not been as severe for most young children. But, health officials have pointed out there have already been tens of thousands of kids hospitalized during the pandemic.

"The evidence is really clear that vaccinations prevent hospitalizations and severe illness including in kids," Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Coordinator, said.

Only 18% of parents say they would get their child under the age of 5 a shot right away. 27% say they would not give their kids the vaccine, and 38% say they would wait and see.

"We're pretty conflicted right now at the moment to see if we're going to get him vaccinated," one mother said. "We're going to get some research first and see."

Other parents, like Jessica Vogelsong, say they've waited for this day.

"We are big believers in vaccinates and this one is no different," Vogelsong said.

Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart plan to offer the shot for kids who are least 3 years old. CVS plans to provide vaccines to children aged 18 months and older.

The Pfizer shot is three shots over 11 weeks, while the Moderna is two shots that are four weeks apart.

The CDC is also expected to have an update for 6-7-year-olds this week. The FDA just said they approved the Moderna vaccine for that age group.