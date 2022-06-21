ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 18 months to 5 years old

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mekDS_0gHDJ48X00

The COVID-19 vaccine for will start going into the arms of children between the ages of 6 months old and 5 years old.

It comes after federal health officials gave the green light for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, making them the latest group eligible to get the vaccine.

There are two different opens: Moderna or Pfizer – and while some parents are excited about this, many still have concerns.

The coronavirus has not been as severe for most young children. But, health officials have pointed out there have already been tens of thousands of kids hospitalized during the pandemic.

"The evidence is really clear that vaccinations prevent hospitalizations and severe illness including in kids," Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Coordinator, said.

Only 18% of parents say they would get their child under the age of 5 a shot right away. 27% say they would not give their kids the vaccine, and 38% say they would wait and see.

"We're pretty conflicted right now at the moment to see if we're going to get him vaccinated," one mother said. "We're going to get some research first and see."

Other parents, like Jessica Vogelsong, say they've waited for this day.

"We are big believers in vaccinates and this one is no different," Vogelsong said.

Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart plan to offer the shot for kids who are least 3 years old. CVS plans to provide vaccines to children aged 18 months and older.

The Pfizer shot is three shots over 11 weeks, while the Moderna is two shots that are four weeks apart.

The CDC is also expected to have an update for 6-7-year-olds this week. The FDA just said they approved the Moderna vaccine for that age group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Vaccines for the Littlest Kids Have Already Flopped

When Kishana Taylor enrolled her 3-year-old son, John, in preschool last fall, she figured COVID-19 immunizations for kids under-5 would arrive before the start of classes. Since then, she has delivered fraternal twins, now almost six months old—and there are still no vaccines for her kids. After John caught the coronavirus, he and his siblings had to duel the virus entirely unprotected, a reality that Taylor, a virologist at Rutgers University, never wanted them to face. “The only reason we put John in public school was because I thought he was getting a vaccine,” she told me. “I would have made different decisions, if we had known it was going to be put off this long.”
KIDS
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#The White House
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship out to the states millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming weeks, likely ending months of waiting for parents and caregivers. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of […] The post COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

CDC: 67% of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
contagionlive.com

Infectious Disease Vaccines: 5 Important Updates

Studies, advances, and authorizations continue in this paramount area within infectious disease. With the big news this past week that the 2 mRNA (BioNTech and Moderna) vaccines were recommended for authorization for use in children 6 months through 5 years of age, and the CDC signing off on it this past Saturday, availability of the vaccines for this pediatric population will likely happen this week.
HEALTH
The Week

CDC approves COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed on Saturday an advisory committee's recommendation that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines be approved for children aged six months to five years, CBS News reported. CDC approval was the final step in getting shots into toddlers' arms after...
KIDS
Fatherly

Dr. Fauci To Parents: “We Have a Very, Very Effective Vaccine”

It’s here. The COVID vaccine parents of the very young have all been waiting for is here. And parents — the burnt-out, bedraggled bunch of us — are ready for it. We think. It might be the fact that the vaccine has come out a good 18 months after the first adult vaccine was authorized and eight months after the 5- to 11-year-old vaccines. Or that it’s been 66 days since the public transportation and airport mask mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was struck down. Or that summer is upon us, and getting child care to help us through is as difficult as it's ever been — a full-time job in itself. But, no doubt about it, there’s vaccine hesitancy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

CDC advisers vote to recommend Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. The shots will be officially cleared for use once...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

14 Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

The goals of treating and preventing the lack of vitamin D are the same. It is to reach and keep an adequate level of vitamin D in the body. Your healthcare provider will let you know how long you need to continue vitamin D supplements. Eating more foods that contain...
HEALTH
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy