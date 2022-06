You simply have to love other cities claiming it’s them “vs. the world,” because the only place that’s true is New York. And nobody from New York plays that lame, dumb card because all it does is show how a collective group of people are giant babies. If it was New York vs any other team in any other championship game in any other sport, you know who the rest of the world would be rooting for. Yup, Not New York.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO