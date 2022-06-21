Tips for keeping your dog hydrated on hot days; plus meet our Pet of the Week Snoopy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) joined CBS 58 News on Friday, June 24 to introduce us to Rocky. Rocky is a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the WHS' Milwaukee Campus. Zimmer also talks about the Spay Neuter Assistance Program in West Allis...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we celebrate National Dairy Month at CBS 58, we're talking to a Wisconsin staple that loves to serve up some of our favorite dairy treats!. Whether it’s delicious cheddar cheese or a dish of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culvers has something on the menu for everyone.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- OnMilwaukee and Purple Door Ice Cream are teaming up for their own start of summer deal. Between now and Sunday, June 26 at Humboldt Park, you're invited to search for purple fairy doors. Nineteen of them will be planted at the base of trees throughout the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The "baby boom" continues at the Milwaukee County Zoo! A red panda was born on June 12, the third cub for mom, Dr. Erin, and father, Dash. According to the zoo, the female cub is part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps to maintain genetic diversity within red panda populations in AZA-accredited zoos.
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Bandita. This petite kitty weighs just 7 pounds and would make a sweet little snuggle buddy. Like all cats at WHS, Bandita has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. This stunning 7-year-old cat is available for adoption from the Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's more than one festival in Milwaukee this weekend. The 5th Annual Margarita Fest will take over the Deer District Beer Garden on Sunday, June 26. Milwaukee's best margarita-makers have drinks for you to sample throughout the day. You can vote on your favorite with a...
In a hot real estate market, sellers need to be ready to move as soon as their house hits the market. But there can be lots of prep before that needs to happen. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with how to get your house looking its best.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There has been a lot of talk lately about the tampon shortage impacting women across the U.S., and that makes the work being done by this week's everyday hero even more timely. Destiny Robinson, 16, started providing period supplies at her high school this school year, and now she's expanding her mission next year.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The county board adopted a resolution Friday, June 24, to fund roller skating at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee. That means skating will be more than just a winter sport in the city. Officials say $175,000 will be used for the roller rink. The skating program...
I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MEQUON, Wis. - A Mequon infant is now home with his family after a tough first week. A rare and serious complication threatened the lives of him and his mom. On Wednesday, June 22, they took a trip to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton to say "thank you." It was...
Washington Co., WI – You can be right in the middle of an awesome story and not even know it. That happened this past week when Ron jumped out of his hotrod on Paradise Drive in the Town of Trenton and helped wrangle a monster algae-covered snapping turtle. There...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stopped by a South Milwaukee Walmart today, on June 22. This 27-foot hot dog on wheels is currently being driven by a Marquette alum, Kaitlyn Bross -- aka "Ketchup Kaitlyn". She is one of six drivers on Oscar Meyer's "Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast".
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced that its fifth Milwaukee-area location is set to open mid-summer in Oak Creek, near Drexel Town Square. The new store will offer carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Lou Malnati's is also looking to fill various positions including phone staff, delivery drivers...
Tom Fredrich is an underwater treasure hunter. For 20 years, the scuba diving hobbyist has been combing the soft, murky bottoms of Oconomowoc’s Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake in search of bits and pieces from the past. “When I’m diving, it’s dark and I’m just feeling around with...
Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Organizers of Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival are expecting nearly 100,000 people to pack Washington Ave. between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. The popular festival is finally back after being forced to cancel for two years in a row because of the pandemic. Whether you...
6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
Comments / 0