A prototype space factory that can produce materials that cannot be made on Earth will be launched from the UK later this summer.Space Forge, a Welsh startup, will make more efficient semiconductors and stronger, lighter alloys. These materials, which could apparently be in widespread use within the decade, will be produced once the satellite has launched from Spaceport Cornwall in September..It comes as satellite technology has become cheaper ove time. "The price of launch has come down massively. Typically it used to cost $20,000 (£16,500) per kilogram. These days you can get as low as $1,000 (£830)”, Andrew Bacon, a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO