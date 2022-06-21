ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Quite warm with a chance for strong storms later

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Very warm temperatures are expected across the area again today. High temperatures...

Salina Post

Scattered showers, storms bring heavy rain this morning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing over areas of central Kansas this morning. Very heavy rain and winds up to 35 mph are possible. Reduce speed on roadways to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. You can track storms on Salina Post's Severe Weather page thanks to Smart Insurance and DS&O...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
State
Kansas State
KWCH.com

Storms roll through parts of Kansas’ eastern half, including Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms rolled through several parts of Kansas’ eastern half Tuesday, knocking out power and causing minor damage in some areas. While a storm that hit the Wichita area was brief and mainly included a strong rain, powerful winds did leave some damage. At the Midas automotive service center near K-96 and Rock Road in northeast Wichita, localized winds were powerful enough to knock off a portion of the business’s roof.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as disaster areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated two northwest Kansas counties as disaster areas due to drought. The counties are Norton and Phillips. The USDA says the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE issues more blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several more public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.  What is blue-green algae? A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Caution needed on Kansas roads during Harvest

KANSAS (KSNT) – It’s that time of year and drivers are being asked to take some caution as wheat harvest gets underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to be patient around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm vehicles. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Day 9: Kansas wheat harvest report

Harvest is in full swing across the state for those with fields dry enough to get the combine in. The Kansas Wheat crew headed out to western Kansas this week to catch up with combine crews and visit elevators for an on-the-ground look at the 2022 crop. Jon Berning with...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Oklahoma teenager injured in Reno County glider crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Minnesota man and Oklahoma teenager were injured in a glider crash in Reno County on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 2000 L-23 Super Blanik glider was making a turn towards the runway at the Sunflower Aero Drome Airport around 11:30 a.m., when it lost control […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas ranked safest state during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be the safest state for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. With around 67% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases generally trending downward, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas made the top of the list.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. visits with oldest, youngest residents during stop in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Emporia on Wednesday to visit with some of the state’s oldest and youngest residents. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, June 22, she highlighted the strides the Sunflower State has made in lifelong care with visits to an early childhood development center and a senior care facility in Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
Abby Joseph

Kansas's Famous Actor, Pilot and Senator

Kansas may be best known for its flat landscape and cornfields, but the state has produced its fair share of famous people. From athletes to actors, musicians to politicians, Kansas has been home to some of the most influential and respected people in the world. The following is a list of just a few of the most famous Kansans.
Kansas Reflector

Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeffrey Ann Goudie is a Topeka-based freelance writer and book critic. Last fall, eating out with friends, my pal Marcia asked us sister expats how we felt […] The post Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
