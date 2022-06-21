ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funerals set for victims of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting

By Drew Taylor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Funerals for three people who were killed during a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church have been set for later this week.

During a message sent out to the congregation Monday, Rev. John Burruss announced that funerals for Bart Rainey and Sarah Yeager have been set for Wednesday while Jane Pounds’ funeral will be held Thursday.

“In this raw and visceral time, I ask your prayers for the family and friends of Bart Rainey, especially our parishioners Straughn Rainey, Bill and Melinda Thompson, and Nat (Abbie), Warner (Rebecca), and Lily Thompson,” Burruss wrote. “I ask your prayers from the family and friends of Sharon Yeager. And, I ask your prayers for the family and friends of Jane Pounds.”

‘We are in this together’: St. Stephen’s holds first church service since deadly shooting in Vestavia Hills

Rainey and Yeager both died last Thursday night after being shot at the church. Jane Pounds was injured during the shooting and died the next day at UAB Hospital.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, has since been arrested and charged with capital murder in each death.

The following funeral information has been released:

Walter Bartlett Rainey

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 10 a.m. Visitation in the Gathering Space
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space
  • Livestream Link

Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 1 p.m. Private Burial Service
  • 3 p.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 4 p.m. Reception at the Chapel of St. John’s
  • Livestream link

Jane Easter Pounds

  • Thursday, June 23
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space
  • Livestream Link
