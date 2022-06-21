ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pontypridd murder probe: Woman in court after stab death

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died from a stab wound. Carrie McGuinness, 34, was remanded in custody at Merthyr Magistrates' court, charged with...

www.bbc.com

