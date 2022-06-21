Tourism returns with the summer of revenge travel

AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in a major U.S. wrestling promotion, joined Cheddar News to talk about achieving the women's title and spoke on the numerous bans on trans athletes that have spread to multiple states nationwide. "A lot of the laws and everything that are coming out are based a lot in fear and lack of understanding. So with someone like myself having this platform being visible, just having the regularity to be seen, hopefully, that's gonna change a few hearts and change a few minds and just show the world that we're like anybody else," she said. "There's no reason to be scared. You know, we deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else to chase our dreams."

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO