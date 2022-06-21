Tourism returns with the summer of revenge travel
There’s been a media buzzword floating around since the pandemic. Revenge Travel. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier covers the surge in tourism as the post-lockdown summer surge kicks off.
There’s been a media buzzword floating around since the pandemic. Revenge Travel. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier covers the surge in tourism as the post-lockdown summer surge kicks off.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0