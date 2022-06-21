ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

By Jesse Stewart
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

