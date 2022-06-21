MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.

