ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTV

Body pulled from creek in Seymour, police say

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0gHDGgw300

SEYMOUR — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a creek, having been there for "several days," according to police.

The body of the deceased male was first reported to police Friday, according to a Monday news release from the Seymour Police Department.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. that day to a creek on the east side of the Burkhart Boulevard bridge between Fourth and Tipton streets. It was there police found the body.

The body was then removed and taken to the morgue at Schenck Medical Center, according to the release.

The identity of the deceased person has not been disclosed and the cause of his death has yet to be officially determined.

Police say it has not been determined yet whether the death involved foul play.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad
| Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after dog dies

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Spice Valley Road and Thompson Lane after a report of a suspicious male. The caller reported 41-year-old Matthew Stigall was “seeing things” and said his home was...
MITCHELL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Schenck Medical Center#Children S Museum
wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man found shot, dead in south Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in southern Jefferson County on Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found a man dead inside a residence in the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, just off Old Preston Highway near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 4:30 p.m. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after punching man in the face

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after violating a protective order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he violated an active protective order. Police arrested 51-year-old Michael Moore on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day, Indiana State Police troopers went to a home in the...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after hitting golf balls at home and vehicles

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6280 block of SandPit Road after a report of a man hitting golf balls toward the caller’s property and causing damage to the caller’s vehicles and residence.
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, which is off Breckenridge Lane near the Buechel neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRTV

WRTV

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy