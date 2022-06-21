ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the fourth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

