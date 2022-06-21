Show Your Stripes: Here’s how Florida’s climate has changed since the 1890s

June 21st marks the 5th annual Show Your Stripes day which sparks awareness for climate change and global warming temperatures.

The stripes, created by climate scientist Ed Hawkins, are a way to visualize warming temperatures. Each stripe corresponds to the temperature for one year. The blue stripes represent years in which the average temperature ran cooler than usual. The red stripes represent years in which the average temperature ran warmer than usual.

On a global scale, temperatures have warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since the 1850s. Recent decades have shown significant warming. The international goal is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

On a more local scale, Florida has seen an increase in the average temperature as well with slightly more variability since the 1890s. Similar to a global scale, the most recent decades have shown the most significant warming.

So far this year, every month has been warmer than usual for Fort Myers. June has been running above average as well with an average temperature at 82.3 degrees Fahrenheit. Climate change is not solely responsible for our local warming trend, however. The influence of a La Nina pattern led to temperatures running above average for winter and spring.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, a La Nina pattern is favored to continue through the end of the year.