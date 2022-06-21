ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G-SHOCK Revives Caseback Characters For Camouflage DW-5600GU-7

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-SHOCK has revived 18 characters that once adorned its watches, using their monochrome silhouettes to form a unique camouflage pattern. The camouflage – made up of characters such...

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
APPAREL
Take an Official Look at the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low SE

Accompanying the previously unveiled Air Jordan 2, African American contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney and Jordan Brand are now set to release an accompanying Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration. Following a similar design, the women’s exclusive Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low SE is centered around a mix of “White/Malachite/Neutral Grey/Sail.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
More Tom Sachs x NikeCraft "General Purpose Shoe" Colorways Surface

Following Tom Sachs‘ announcement of a re-release coming this August, we now have a first look at additional NikeCraft “General Purpose Shoe” colorways. New imagery reveals three colorways of the artist’s latest collaboration with. , hinting at an upcoming series for the shoe. The “Grey,” “White/Black”...
APPAREL
J Balvin Shows off His F&F Air Jordan 2 Colorway

It’s safe to say that the Air Jordan 2 had played a key role in Jordan Brand’s offerings for 2022. After picking up some momentum at the end of 2021 with two Off-White™ colorways, the Air Jordan 2 has since been reworked by the likes of Union LA, A Ma Maniére, Maison Château Rouge, TITAN and Colombian superstar J Balvin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Apparel
Nike Gives the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 the "Panda" Treatment

Two primary themes come together to create the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda.” The first is Nike’s tendency to rework existing silhouettes into new iterations. With the Dunk Low Disrupt 2, the 2020 rework of the Dunk Low named the Dunk Low Disrupt is further elaborated on with a slimmer build and extra Swooshes. The other theme that’s been especially prevalent this year is the usage of the “Panda” color scheme. Between various Dunks, an upcoming Air Jordan 1 ‘85 and PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1, the relatively simple black and white combination continues to appear.
LIFESTYLE
Donna Lombardi Reacts to Brutal Video of 'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emanuel Abusing a Dog: 'Charges Need to Be Pressed'

"Black Ink Crew" star Donna Lombardi has reacted to a video of cast member Ceaser Emanuel hitting striking a dog before hitting it with a chair. In the Ring camera video, a man (assumed to be Ceaser) puts a dog in a cage before kicking the cage (with the dog inside) down a hill. Ceaser is also seen chasing the dog out of the house and kicking the dog. He then walks back into his house before returning, picking up a foldable chair and striking the terrified canine with it several times.
TV & VIDEOS
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Arriving in "Triple Orange"

Has dropped yet another vibrant and eye-catching iteration for its classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is arriving in an all-orange makeup which leaves just the tongue tag to be highlighted in white. The “Triple Orange” AF1 Low is constructed in a mix material of tumbled and smooth leather. The mesh tongues, lining, laces, midsole and outsole are all dressed in an orange hue to round out the design. The orange color scheme is sure to highlight any outfit and cannot be missed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Matthew M Williams Teases New Givenchy TK-MX Silhouette

When Matthew M Williams approaches a new design task, he always keeps innovation and forward-thinking sensibilities at the forefront. And it appears that this mentality will be on full display for his SS23 Givenchy show as he has just teased his latest footwear design: the Givenchy TK-MX. From shape perspective,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POTR and Suicoke Collide for Utility Moto Cab Sandals

Following a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, Japanese footwear label Suicoke taps Yoshida & Co.‘s POTR for a special-edition take on its classic Moto Cab sandals. The collaborative pairs arrive in an open rounded-toe design with padded nylon straps lined in orange contrast stitching and logo-embossed EVA molded rubber footbed. Two...
APPAREL
Nike Adds Suede Overlays to the Air Trainer 1

Continues to refresh the 35-year-old Air Trainer 1 with new looks for 2022. Most notably, the Swoosh teamed up with Travis Scott earlier this year to redesign the model for two shrouded colorways. Continuing the celebration of the veteran silhouette’s long lifespan, Nike has brought yet another fresh take to the Air Trainer 1 with this pair.
LIFESTYLE
HUMAN MADE Delivers "Ningen-sei" Capsule Collection

Following the release of its “SUMMER CAMP” collection, HUMAN MADE now readies a “Ningen-sei” (translating to “Made in Human”) capsule which reinterprets traditional Japanese costumes and crafts in HM’s signature playful approach to street culture. The collection is highlighted by the graphic lightweight cotton Happi Coat, a garment that’s traditionally worn during Japanese festivals, and T-shirts found in varying washes of indigo dye.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store. Leading the latest apparel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Get Your Rotation Summer-Ready With Crocs' New Footwear Styles

As the season for endless Crocs-wearing approaches, the footwear brand has unveiled a vibrant set of summer styles consisting of its iconic clog silhouettes and the new Classic Sandal edition. Designed around the brand’s signature Classic Clog, the everyday sandal model features an open-toed upper formed with two chunky straps....
APPAREL

