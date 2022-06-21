G-SHOCK Revives Caseback Characters For Camouflage DW-5600GU-7

Two primary themes come together to create the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda.” The first is Nike’s tendency to rework existing silhouettes into new iterations. With the Dunk Low Disrupt 2, the 2020 rework of the Dunk Low named the Dunk Low Disrupt is further elaborated on with a slimmer build and extra Swooshes. The other theme that’s been especially prevalent this year is the usage of the “Panda” color scheme. Between various Dunks, an upcoming Air Jordan 1 ‘85 and PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1, the relatively simple black and white combination continues to appear.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO