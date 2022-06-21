Significant Increase in Need Forces People’s Pantry First Fundraiser in 23 Years of Service

There is no doubt that high gas prices have struck a nerve for all Berkshire residents and in our surrounding areas in the tri-state region. Reports indicate the price at the pump has shown a slight decline, but let's face it: $4.95 to $4.99 a gallon is STILL a hardship as people are trying to maneuver their tight budgets just to keep added fuel to their vehicles. Lately, I've noticed more people riding their bicycles, walking and opting for public transportation (something I should consider since BRTA serves my community on a daily basis but with working early shifts for over a week (that option was not in the cards) i had no choice but to drive from point A to point B.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO