Significant Increase in Need Forces People’s Pantry First Fundraiser in 23 Years of Service

Alf Barbalunga is the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court. It’s the second-largest in Massachusetts, comprising 15 towns in the southwestern corner of the state. Now, the 50-year-old is challenging Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler in the September 6th Democratic primary. Bowler is seeking a third six-year term. Over 20 years in law enforcement, Barbalunga has worked for both the Berkshire and Suffolk County sheriffs’ offices, and was the youngest and longest-serving president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officer Association until he stepped down in May. Barbalunga won the 2022 Chief Probation Officer Advocacy Award this spring. He tells WAMC that under Bowler’s leadership, the community isn’t seeing results around education and treatment for detainees in the sheriff’s care — and that the office is overspending in the wrong areas.
