Texas County government has distributed about $1.15 million from the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last spring. Texas County Presiding Commissioner Scott Long said the lion’s share went to provide new digital radios for all law enforcement and EMS services in the county to improve communications and response times in emergency situations in the county. The outlay was $890,144.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO