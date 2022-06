Council members formerly pledged not to change zoning on single-family parcels. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A council that has in the past been adamantly opposed to upzoning lots zoned for single family lots into higher density or other uses gave the go ahead to do just that for a four-story garage east of Turquoise Place on the Gulf. The Orange Beach council met on Tuesday, June 21, in a joint regular/work session.

