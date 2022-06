Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios VisualsThe life sciences talent pool between Denver and Boulder ranks among the top 25 in the U.S., according to a report published earlier this month by the CBRE, an investment management firm.Driving the news: The Denver-Boulder area ranked No. 11 on CBRE's listing of life sciences clusters. The evaluation was based on available jobs, local wages, cost of living and other factors.Cities were ranked by how their scores compared to national averages for these variables, with Denver/Boulder earning 106.9. Boston came out on top with a score of 138, followed by San Francisco (129.8) and Washington,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO