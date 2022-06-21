ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

San Leandro police arrest man for hate crime after racist graffiti found on Asian-owned home

By Dion Lim
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKyf1_0gHDDRkf00

San Leandro police arrested a man on hate crime charges after multiple instances of anti-Asian graffiti were found on a home along Inverness Street over the weekend.

RELATED: Teaching of Asian American history seen as key to fighting anti-Asian hate

According to police, someone vandalized a for-sale sign in front of the home on Saturday. The real estate agent for the home told ABC7 News he did not initially want to report the incident to police. But the next day, when the graffiti was discovered to be say "NO G**KS" on the home's garage, he and the homeowner collectively decided it was time to speak out.

"I was struggling. I'm Asian and just doing business. I was wondering if I should stand up. We have to call the police," says the agent, who requested he not be identified.

He said the homeowners thought, "The first priority is safety and we want to stop crime and stop...we have to stand up and let people hear our voice." That's why they ultimately shared their story with police, who started the investigation shortly after.

VIDEO: Bay Area celebrity chef Martin Yan calls for 'mutual respect and harmony' with Asian community

Bay Area celebrity chef Martin Yan speaks out against Asian hate crimes as he moves to bring people back to San Francisco's Chinatown.

The agent also sent ABC7 News a piece of paper that was discovered over the weekend reading: "This parking spot is NOT for G**KS."

Investigators say the realtor, property owners, and most recent tenants of the home are all of Asian descent.

Nicholas Swyers, 25, was arrested early Monday morning without incident and his case goes before the Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gHDDRkf00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 6

Keyser Söze
3d ago

I still don’t get the Asian thing. Why are we supposed to be mad at any races anymore? I feel like my generation went thru school and the race thing was super non existent, then social media came along and sparked all their 🗑 back up.

Reply(1)
3
Related
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Mateo Man Arrested on Suspected Drug, Gun Charges

A 32-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a driver possibly passed out in his car. Officers arrived at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Crescent Avenue around 10:20 a.m. and found a conscious man, identified as Hunter Parker, the San Mateo Police Department said.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police#Graffiti#San Francisco#Anti Asian#Asian American#Abc7 News#Ks
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with Gilroy police

(KRON) — A suspect accused of violating a temporary restraining order related to domestic violence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Gilroy police officers on Tuesday. Officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 7700 block of Fennel Place and the suspect in violation was identified as Carlos Gallegos, 43. It […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
KRON4

Suspect arrested for downtown Berkeley attacks

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – On June 17, two individuals were assaulted by a 34–year old man in downtown Berkeley and a nearby business was damaged, the Berkeley Police Department said. Police arrested the suspect after the second incident and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged him with robbery, vandalism, and elder abuse causing bodily injury on Monday, June 20.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Officers recover fentanyl, narcotics from arrested suspect in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect last Saturday who was in possession of fentanyl, the San Francisco Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning. The unidentified subject appeared to be holding fentanyl in “plain view” near 7th Street and Minna Street in the SoMa neighborhood. After a search of the suspect, officers recovered 279 grams […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Did ‘zero bail’ cause a rise in Oakland’s violent crime rate?

In April 2020, a growing number of COVID-19 cases pushed the state court system to lower bail to $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenses. The emergency bail schedule, the list setting bail at nothing for most types of crimes, was intended to help reduce the number of people being booked into county jails and thereby prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from harming detainees and jail staff.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Hayward

Originally published as a City of Hayward press release:. “HAYWARD, Calif., On Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, Hayward PD officers responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 27000 block of Whitman St. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy