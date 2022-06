Local dignitaries and principals from Kushner recently gathered at the site of a former office building to put shovels in the ground for their latest redevelopment project. During a June ceremony, ground was officially broken on a 265-unit luxury apartment community in Morris County’s East Hanover. The land, at 72 Eagle Rock Avenue, will soon be home to four separate buildings featuring a mix of one-to-three-bedroom residences housed in four-story buildings.

EAST HANOVER, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO