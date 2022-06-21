ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in Green Bay metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRv76_0gHDD7Qc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDlPg_0gHDD7Qc00
scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Green Bay metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Green Bay using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJDV7_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#30. Mountain, WI

- Typical home value: $170,347
- 1-year price change: +10.4%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDwgc_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#29. Pound, WI

- Typical home value: $175,165
- 1-year price change: +11.2%
- 5-year price change: +41.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2eh0_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#28. Lena, WI

- Typical home value: $182,486
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxOqS_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#27. Lakewood, WI

- Typical home value: $196,643
- 1-year price change: +10.4%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyZaC_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#26. Casco, WI

- Typical home value: $197,426
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +45.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5HmA_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#25. Green Bay, WI

- Typical home value: $205,068
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +58.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiTnD_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#24. Townsend, WI

- Typical home value: $214,914
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +39.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouysf_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#23. Pulaski, WI

- Typical home value: $222,512
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViGM3_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#22. Denmark, WI

- Typical home value: $243,464
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vJgy_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#21. Allouez, WI

- Typical home value: $243,496
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +56.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPjQ8_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#20. Luxemburg, WI

- Typical home value: $246,706
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%

Stacker

#19. Morrison, WI

- Typical home value: $258,019
- 1-year price change: +16.8%
- 5-year price change: +58.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363NvW_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#18. Ashwaubenon, WI

- Typical home value: $260,687
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2vS5_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#17. Humboldt, WI

- Typical home value: $272,367
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: data not available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYu0r_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#16. Abrams, WI

- Typical home value: $278,262
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +46.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJjZ9_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#15. Little Suamico, WI

- Typical home value: $288,112
- 1-year price change: +11.2%
- 5-year price change: +45.4%

Stacker

#14. Wrightstown, WI

- Typical home value: $294,399
- 1-year price change: +9.6%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWwt5_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#13. Holland, WI

- Typical home value: $303,329
- 1-year price change: +12.2%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1Zuh_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#12. De Pere, WI

- Typical home value: $309,301
- 1-year price change: +13.3%
- 5-year price change: +57.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEIUI_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#11. Scott, WI

- Typical home value: $320,891
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: data not available

Stacker

#10. Bellevue, WI

- Typical home value: $327,743
- 1-year price change: +17.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.0%

Stacker

#9. Howard, WI

- Typical home value: $331,775
- 1-year price change: +12.4%
- 5-year price change: +56.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pay0D_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#8. Eaton, WI

- Typical home value: $337,176
- 1-year price change: +18.4%
- 5-year price change: +49.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLZLl_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#7. Sobieski, WI

- Typical home value: $340,319
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +47.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oedcw_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#6. New Denmark, WI

- Typical home value: $342,934
- 1-year price change: +21.9%
- 5-year price change: +49.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymZhF_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#5. Pittsfield, WI

- Typical home value: $356,307
- 1-year price change: +14.8%
- 5-year price change: +52.5%

Stacker

#4. Suamico, WI

- Typical home value: $370,100
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +51.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KSWq_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#3. Hobart, WI

- Typical home value: $378,731
- 1-year price change: +11.1%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%

Stacker

#2. Lawrence, WI

- Typical home value: $378,970
- 1-year price change: +15.1%
- 5-year price change: +48.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNtE4_0gHDD7Qc00
Stacker

#1. Rockland, WI

- Typical home value: $514,103
- 1-year price change: +13.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.1%

