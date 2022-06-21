ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach-based Edgar Cayce A.R.E. names new CEO

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. (Association for Research and Enlightenment) has a new CEO.

The Virginia Beach-based legacy organization, now in its 90th year, has named the Rev. Nicole Charles to the position.

The A.R.E. says it offers a variety of programs, services, publications and membership outreach for personal transformation and healing of the body, mind and spirit. An ordained interfaith minister, Charles earned her bachelor’s degree in social science and community health from the College of New Rochelle, a master’s degree in integrative health from Georgian Court University and a doctorate in interfaith theology concentrated on spirituality and health from The New Seminary of Interfaith Studies.

She taught courses in community health, integrative nutrition and behavioral health at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Charles’ lengthy career has focused on executive management in the nonprofit and higher education sectors.

An extensive traveler throughout Africa and the Caribbean, Charles has done in-depth research into Afro-spiritual traditions and indigenous natural medicine.

She has also studied the commonalities between all people, culture, and religions.

Charles said in a news release that she seeks to honor the Cayce legacy and create new opportunities for greater access, growth, and transformative change.

“Advancing these efforts will increase participation and engagement for the individual, the family, the community and our world,” Charles said.

#Social Science#Georgian Court University
